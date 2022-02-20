Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

