Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.21 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.96). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R.A. Session II bought 42,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,518 shares of company stock worth $803,064 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSHA opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.