Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.96). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

TSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R.A. Session II bought 42,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 65,518 shares of company stock worth $803,064 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSHA opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

