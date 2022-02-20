Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.84. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. 312,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

