Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $144.17

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.