Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Target Price at GBX 340.56

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 340.56 ($4.61).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.43) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.50) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BOO stock traded down GBX 3.16 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 90.84 ($1.23). 7,887,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,409,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.13. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 85.06 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 371.90 ($5.03).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

