Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target at $220.57

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.57.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.