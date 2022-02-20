Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $63.85

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FL traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 2,518,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

