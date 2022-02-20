Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price at $5.33

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSS shares. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.