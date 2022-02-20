Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $97.91

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after acquiring an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.