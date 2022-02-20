Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $150.53

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE CLX opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.60. Clorox has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

