Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.