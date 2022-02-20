Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.46 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

