Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $209.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.91. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

