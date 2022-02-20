Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 194.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 344,118 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

