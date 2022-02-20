Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,321 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,321 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 137,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.79. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.