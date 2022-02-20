Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $31,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.24.

BURL opened at $221.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.09. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

