Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYRN. Raymond James cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $8.13 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $437,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $24,434,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,425,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

