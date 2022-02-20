C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,420,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,135 shares of company stock worth $4,622,052. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

