Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 16,237 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,631,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

