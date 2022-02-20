Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

NYSE USB opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

