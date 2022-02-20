Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

