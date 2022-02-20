Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.