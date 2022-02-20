CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace Sells 137 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CACI stock opened at $254.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

