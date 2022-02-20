Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 9.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cadiz by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cadiz by 30,662.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 32,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDZI opened at $2.26 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

