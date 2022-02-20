California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Globant by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Globant by 24.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $259.45 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $191.92 and a one year high of $354.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.52. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.10.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

