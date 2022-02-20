California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,076,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.