California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,185 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

