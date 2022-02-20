California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of CWT opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

