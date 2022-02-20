Cambridge Trust Co. Has $5.12 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $208,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.58 and its 200 day moving average is $425.64. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

