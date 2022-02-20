Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 45,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

