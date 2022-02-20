Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $3,540,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $122.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.