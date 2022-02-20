Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,551 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 2.40% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

