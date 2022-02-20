Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,260 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $579.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.