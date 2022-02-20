Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 5,051 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $194.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $129.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.12.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

