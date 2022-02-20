Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 6,677 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 70,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $346.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.51. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

