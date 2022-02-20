Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,789 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

