Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on RY. Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.93.
RY opened at C$141.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$133.58. The company has a market cap of C$200.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$108.15 and a one year high of C$149.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
