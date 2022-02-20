Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$182.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

