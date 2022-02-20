Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$222.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$230.00.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$181.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$184.65. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$159.44 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The firm has a market cap of C$11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

