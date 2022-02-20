Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Zoetis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.29.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

ZTS stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

