Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Shares of COF opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

