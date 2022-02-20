Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 134.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 549,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,943,000 after acquiring an additional 314,758 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $625,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

