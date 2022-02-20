CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 676,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.9 days.
CPAMF stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
