CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 676,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.9 days.

CPAMF stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

