Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the highest is ($0.86). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,897,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,050,070. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

