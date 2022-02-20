Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.8% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.17 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

