Carry Trading Down 9.6% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $60.95 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00069603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017307 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

