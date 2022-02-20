Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
