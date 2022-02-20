Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CVCO stock opened at $290.24 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

