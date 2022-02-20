Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.54. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

CBOE stock opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

