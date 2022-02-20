CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for CEL-SCI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.10. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,866,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 116,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 625,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

